Source: Iraqi Oil Minister relieves NOC Director General amid operational issues

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Oil issued a ministerial order relieving Burkan Hassan Abdullah from his position as Director General of the North Oil Company (NOC) and appointing an interim manager, a local source in Kirkuk province reported on Thursday.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency, "The dismissal was based on technical issues related to the NOC's operations and other concerns raised by the Ministry of Oil, resulting in his removal after more than four years in office."

"The ministry has tasked one of the NOC's deputies with managing the company's affairs until a new director general is nominated," he added.

"The dismissed director has been appointed as the Deputy Director General of Technical Affairs at the NOC."