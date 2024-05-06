Sinjar University project approved by federal government

Shafaq News / The director of Sunnuni sub-district in Sinjar district, Duhok governorate, Khudida Juki announced, on Monday, the approval of the federal government in Baghdad to build a university in the district.

Juki confirmed to Shafaq News Agency, "The commencement of the university construction project in the district is imminent after obtaining the necessary approvals from the Iraqi government," explaining that "the allocated land for the university is estimated at 200 hectares in the Arda area north of Sinjar."

According to Juki, the project will initially include the construction of "a college of education and a college of agriculture," noting that "there are hundreds of students in the area studying in Duhok and Mosul, which poses a significant burden on them."

Notably, Sinjar has been a focal point of various conflicts and crises, particularly since it was controlled by ISIS in 2014. The region is primarily inhabited by the Yazidi minority, who have faced persecution and violence at the hands of ISIS militants.

Since the liberation of Sinjar, efforts have been made to rebuild the education system and provide support for students and teachers. However, the region continues to face numerous challenges, including infrastructure damage, lack of resources, and ongoing security concerns.