SLC MP: No opposition to Syria’s Al-Sharaa attending Baghdad summit

Shafaq News/ An official invitation has been extended to Syria’s transitional President, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, to attend the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad, an Iraqi MP announced on Sunday.

The member of the State of Law Coalition (SLC), led by Nour Al-Maliki, MP Dakhel Radi, told Shafaq News that there is no truth to reports suggesting that the Coordination Framework (CF) opposes Al-Sharaa’s participation in the summit, adding, “The authority to invite leaders and heads of state lies with official channels, namely the prime minister and the foreign ministry, which are responsible for shaping Iraq’s foreign policy.”

Radi also stressed Iraq’s "historical" ties with Syria, regardless of leadership changes in Damascus. “Most, if not all, Arab leaders are expected to attend the summit. Iraq is an independent country with sovereign decision-making authority, and it has the right to invite any figure whose participation aligns with mutual interests. Any speculation to the contrary is mere personal conjecture,” he stated.

Separately, a source within the CF dismissed to Shafaq News claims of internal opposition to the government’s decision to invite Al-Sharaa. “These rumors are baseless and are merely attempts to create confusion within the CF and disrupt the government’s work.”

“Regional developments are unfolding rapidly, necessitating serious efforts to restore calm and stability in Syria. Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shibani, is expected to visit Iraq later this week,” the source pointed out, adding that all countries, including Iran, agree that Syria’s current administration represents a transitional phase.

Earlier this week, Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, stated in an interview with France 24 that he had extended an official invitation to Syrian FM to visit Baghdad.

The Arab League had previously accepted a request from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to host the next Arab Summit in Baghdad, a proposal he made during the Riyadh summit in May 2023. Al-Sudani later announced that Baghdad would host the 34th Arab Summit in 2025, following the Arab League’s approval and Syria’s decision to cede its turn in favor of Iraq.