SAC: Kurdistan salary issue is technical, resolvable through dialogue

Shafaq News / The State Administration Coalition (SAC) reaffirmed, on Sunday, that the Kurdistan employees’ salary issue is a technical matter devoid of political overtones and can be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

The statement followed SAC’s regular meeting at the Government Palace in Baghdad, attended by key figures, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

SAC, a coalition formed in 2022 to address Iraq's political deadlock, brings together the Coordination Framework, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and Sunni Arab political forces to foster a more inclusive and representative government.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s office noted, “This year marks the final year of the parliamentary and governmental term. Accordingly, all parties and national forces are required to exercise the highest level of dedication in fulfilling their commitments under the government program across various sectors. This will support stability and enable executive bodies to complete their tasks in economic, developmental, service, and security domains.”

SAC reiterated its support for the government’s financial and economic reform agenda, aiming to preserve stability amid challenges. It emphasized that “the salary issue for Kurdistan Region employees is strictly technical, with no political motives, and urged all parties to refrain from media escalation.”

The long-standing salary dispute between Erbil and Baghdad resurfaces annually during federal budget discussions. Historically, Baghdad has tied the Kurdistan Region’s budget allocation to specific oil revenue conditions. The situation escalated following the suspension of oil exports via Turkiye’s Ceyhan port, prompting Baghdad to provide salaries as “loans.”

Earlier this year, the Federal Supreme Court issued a binding decision mandating the direct disbursement of salaries to Kurdistan Region employees, bypassing Erbil to avoid delays.

The coalition also addressed Iraq's regional and international engagements, advocating for a balanced, conflict-averse approach to safeguard national interests. The meeting included discussions on the ongoing crisis in Syria, emphasizing Iraq’s readiness to assist the Syrian people and monitor terrorism-related developments.

SAC further condemned the “Israeli attacks on Gaza and any other regional aggressions.” It commended Prime Minister Al-Sudani’s diplomatic visits to neighboring and friendly countries, which have bolstered Iraq’s standing as a stabilizing force amid regional turbulence.