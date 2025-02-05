SAC calls for urgent meeting amid Supreme Court crisis

Shafaq News/ The State Administration Coalition (SAC) has called for an urgent meeting next Saturday at the government palace in Baghdad to discuss key issues, with the recent escalation against the Federal Supreme Court at the top of the agenda.

SAC includes Shiite parties (Coordination Framework), Sunni blocs (Taqadum and al-Siyada Alliance), and Kurdish parties (Kurdistan Democratic Party-KDP and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan-PUK), is the governed coalition in Iraq.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued an interim order to halt the implementation of three controversial laws, including the General Amnesty Law, which is a Sunni demand.

In response, Sunni forces have suspended official work in several Sunni-majority provinces as a form of protest, and there are hints of further escalatory measures, such as withdrawing from parliament and the government.

Following the court’s decision, the Coordination Framework announced its support for the court’s actions. They argued that the ruling “safeguarded constitutional integrity and addressed procedural violations during the parliamentary session.”