Protests in Al-Sadiq: Al-Sudani's decision could defuse or escalate tensions

Shafaq News/ The demonstrators in Al-Sadiq District, north of Basra, received government assurances to address their demands, the leader of the protest, Sheikh Haitham Al-Mansouri, announced on Sunday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Mansouri stated that "the demands of the district have been divided into two categories. The first has received approval, but we are awaiting actual implementation within the next two days. The second requires a clear response today from the Prime Minister personally or his representative."

The decision to escalate or withdraw the protests will depend on the execution of the first set of demands and the PM’s position on the second set, which will become clear tomorrow, he further explained.

On Saturday, Shafaq News visited the protest sites to document residents' grievances and relay their appeals to the relevant authorities. The protests, which have intensified over recent weeks, focus on long-standing issues such as inadequate job opportunities, poor infrastructure, and a lack of basic services.

Protest leaders have highlighted critical environmental crises, including severe oil pollution linked to rising cancer rates and untreated wastewater contaminating the district’s rivers. These pressing issues remain unaddressed by the government, leaving residents in a vulnerable state.

Additionally, demonstrators voiced concerns over unpaid labor, noting that thousands of workers, including university graduates, are still awaiting permanent employment after years of free service.

Now entering their third week, the demonstrations show no signs of abating. Protesters warn of escalating their actions if their demands remain unmet, including seeking Al-Sadiq's recognition as a separate province to enable local control over resources and improved governance to address persistent challenges.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed the allocation of urgent funds for service projects in Al-Sadiq District, including resolving land issues for schools, establishing a hospital, and completing key roads connecting the district to Basra.

He also instructed ministries to expedite the implementation of prior cabinet decisions related to Al-Sadiq and northern areas of the governorate.

Earlier, Al-Mansouri disclosed that protesters had sent a letter to Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, urging him to intervene to stop violations against their peaceful demonstrations, which have been ongoing for over two weeks without meeting their demands.

In a statement issued on Monday, Al-Mansouri said, "The residents of the district gave the local government a nine-month deadline to address the dire conditions in Al-Sadiq. That deadline has passed with no tangible response, prompting the eruption of mass protests that have continued for over two weeks without receiving any attention."