Iraq PMF vets demand reinstatement

Shafaq News/ Dismissed fighters from Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) protested in Babil on Tuesday, demanding reinstatement and official recognition of their wartime service.

"The demonstration was a peaceful appeal for legitimate rights," protester Amer Abu Alaa al-Jubouri stated to Shafaq News, calling on officials at all levels of government to address what he described as the "exclusion of former PMF members."

Babil saw similar demonstrations in February by dismissed PMF personnel, many having fought against ISIS and were removed from service in 2017 due to what officials described as administrative and financial measures.