President Barzani to attend an "extraordinary" meeting of State Administration Alliance

Shafaq News/ An informed political source disclosed on Friday that an "extraordinary" meeting of the State Administration Coalition (SAC) is set to convene tomorrow, Saturday, in Baghdad.

According to the source, the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani will partake in the State Administration Coalition gathering alongside the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and other leaders.

The source explained that the agenda of the meeting will focus on political agreements and finding solutions to the outstanding issues between Baghdad and Kurdistan.

The SAC coalition was established following Muqtada Al-Sadr's withdrawal from politics, comprising Shiite, Kurdish, and Sunni forces.

The coalition outlined goals such as combating corruption, implementing reforms, rebalancing Iraq's regional relations, revising the electoral commission system, and promoting consensus among Iraqi factions.

The Parties in the State Administration Coalition are:

-The Shiite: State of Law led by Nouri Al-Maliki, the Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi Al-Ameri, Al-Hikmah Movement, led by Ammar Al-Hakim, Nasr bloc, led by Haidar Al-Abadi, Al-Aqd Al-Watani, led by Falih Al-Fayyadh, Hoquq Movement, led by Hussein Mounis, Iqtidar Watan, led by Abdulhussein Abtan, Al-Nahj Al-Watani, led by Ammar Ta'meh, and Shiite Individual MPs

-The Sunni: Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) Alliance, led by Khamis Al-Khanjar; Al-Azm Front, led by Muthanna Al-Samarrai; Takaddum Front, led by Mohammed Al-Halbousi, and Babylon Movement, led by Rayan al-Kildani.

-The Kurdish: Kurdistan Democratic Party, led by Masoud Barzani, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, led by Bafel Talabani