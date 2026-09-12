Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi on Saturday condemned the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and rejected any use of Iraqi territory or airspace to threaten the Kingdom or other neighboring countries.

Al-Halbousi backed the government’s measures, particularly an urgent investigation to identify those involved and take legal action against anyone found responsible, while praising Baghdad’s efforts to contain the situation and preserve relations with Saudi Arabia.

مجلس النواب-الدائرة الاعلامية بيان https://t.co/6EFVon4eN9 https://t.co/yeAvrsPxmi — مجلس النواب العراقي (@Parliament_iq) September 12, 2026

Saudi Arabia said on Friday that several drones launched from Iraqi territory struck its East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing injuries and damage. Riyadh said it would refrain from responding at this stage after Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi asked the Kingdom to give Baghdad an opportunity to prevent further attacks originating from Iraqi territory.

An investigation later found that the attacks had been launched from Iraq’s southern Maysan province, prompting Al-Zaidi to dismiss the commander of Maysan Operations Command.