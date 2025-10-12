PMF chief seeks closer security ties with Iran as Iraqi elections near

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) chief Falih al-Fayyadh discussed with Major General Ahmadreza Radan, commander of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces, the expansion of security coordination on border control and Arbaeen pilgrimage management.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency on Sunday, al-Fayyadh urged enhanced intelligence sharing and joint operations to counter cross-border threats and strengthen cooperation between Iraqi and Iranian forces.

Radan commended the PMF’s role in safeguarding the Arbaeen pilgrimage, crediting close coordination between both sides for ensuring its orderly completion.

The talks underscored growing security and political ties between Baghdad and Tehran as Iraq prepares for its November 11 parliamentary elections, where Iran-aligned PMF factions reportedly aim to preserve their influence.

Read more: Military candidacy in elections resurfaces with Al-Sudani-Al-Fayyadh pact

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reported that 128,000 PMF members will participate in the special voting phase, a decision that has reignited debate over whether the force should be fully integrated into the Iraqi military or retain partial autonomy.

The issue remains divisive in parliament amid continued US pressure and stalled legislation defining the PMF’s legal status and command hierarchy.

Read more: Iraq’s PMF Law: A battle for state control