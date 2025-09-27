PMF: Israel has seen only part of our power

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a coalition of predominantly Shiite paramilitary groups aligned with Iran, are fully ready for any Israeli assault, a PMF official declared on Saturday.

The remarks follow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address at the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, in which he claimed that Iran-aligned Shiite “militias” in Iraq had been deterred, warning that their leaders would be eliminated if they attacked Israel. In response, Baghdad affirmed that any such move is an attack on national sovereignty.

Deputy commander of Baghdad operations, Mohammad al-Freiji, told Shafaq News that the PMF and allied factions have long anticipated such a confrontation, with units already deployed on the ground. He described Netanyahu’s threats as part of wider schemes involving both the United States and Israel, stressing that the forces possess advanced equipment and vehicles beyond what has been disclosed.

“Israel has seen only part of the factions’ capabilities,” he cautioned. “We hold strengths that comfort friends and trouble foes.”