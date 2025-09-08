PM al-Sudani warns: Instability in Mideast poses risk to Europe

Shafaq News – Brussels / Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani concluded his official visit to Belgium on Monday after addressing the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

According to his media office, the visit—made at the invitation of NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte—focused on deepening Iraq’s partnership with the alliance through long-term cooperation grounded in sovereignty and mutual strategic interests.

Al-Sudani outlined key priorities, including upgrading air defense and deterrence systems, expanding coordination against terrorism, organized crime, and cyber threats, and reinforcing Iraq’s neutral stance in regional conflicts.

He urged greater reliance on diplomacy and adherence to international law, warning that prolonged instability in the Middle East could trigger humanitarian and security risks for Europe.

Underscoring Iraq’s internal reform agenda, the PM reaffirmed commitments to electoral integrity, disarmament under state control, security sector reform, and economic revitalization through investment, diversification, and support for domestic industries.

On regional affairs, al-Sudani advocated for a diplomatic resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue, backed efforts to stabilize Syria, and condemned violations in Palestine, while promoting a regional vision based on cooperation and shared development.

During the session, representatives from the United States, France, Turkiye, the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Greece, Hungary, and Latvia shared remarks, with some speaking on behalf of other NATO members.

Delegates reaffirmed NATO’s long-term partnership with Iraq, recognized Baghdad’s role as a regional anchor, and praised its diplomatic balance, security gains, and resilience, pledging continued support for its stability.