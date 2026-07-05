PM Al-Zaidi vows stronger army, state control over arms

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali al-Zaidi said on Sunday that his government is working to strengthen the army's capabilities and ensure it remains a professional force able to protect Iraq and its people.

Al-Zaidi made the remarks during a meeting with senior Defense Ministry commanders, where he reviewed military plans and the security situation across army units.

He said the government would provide the military with the resources needed to maintain readiness and safeguard the rights of army personnel, while commending officers and soldiers for carrying out their duties.

Al-Zaidi also reiterated that no weapons would be allowed outside the authority of the state and the law, linking that pledge to broader efforts to combat corruption and build a state based on security, justice, and stability.

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