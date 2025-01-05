PM Al-Sudani unveils date for high-stakes Baghdad International Dialogue Conference 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced, on Sunday, the launch of the seventh edition of the Baghdad International Dialogue Conference.

In a statement, the PM’s media office announced that Al-Sudani was briefed on the preparations being made for the conference, which will be held on February 22-23, 2025, under the theme "Iraq's Development Road: An Alliance of Interests and Geopolitical Stakes."

Nothing that the theme reflects Iraq’s strategic focus on the Development Road project, the Iraqi PM expressed his support for the annual international gathering hosted in Baghdad, which will bring together some of the most prominent decision-makers from the region and the world.

“During his meeting with the Director of the Iraqi Institute for Dialogue, Abbas Radi Al-Amiri, Al-Sudani highlighted the significance of the Development Road project, describing it as a key driver for strengthening Iraq's political and economic standing in the region,” according to the statement.

The Baghdad International Dialogue, held annually in Baghdad is an event for diplomatic and policy discussions on political, economic, and security issues, especially those impacting the Middle East and Iraq’s role in the region.

Discussions often cover Iraq’s development strategies, infrastructure projects like the Development Road initiative, and broader geopolitical issues such as energy, security, and trade.

Iraq's Development Road project is a $17 billion investment including $6.5 billion for highways and $10.5 billion for an electrified railway. Launched in April during Turkish President Erdogan's visit, the project aims to transform regional trade and boost economic growth.

The 1,275-kilometer rail and road network will connect Europe and the Gulf, reducing trade costs between China and Europe, with Iraq's oil reserves playing a significant role.

Additionally, the project is expected to create 100,000 jobs in its first phase and potentially up to one million jobs upon completion.