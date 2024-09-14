PM Al-Sudani reaffirms Iraq’s openness to partnerships for the Development Road Project

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq’s commitment to fostering international partnerships for its ambitious Development Road Project.

During a panel discussion titled The Development Road – Opportunities and Growth, held in Baghdad, Al-Sudani stressed the importance of "intensifying discussions and explanations regarding Al-Faw Grand Port and Iraq's Development Road Project," underscoring the vast opportunities these projects would create. He described them as "essential gateways for economic growth in Iraq and the region" and "key pillars for expanding the non-oil economy."

“The Prime Minister stated that the quadrilateral agreement between Iraq, Türkiye, Qatar, and the UAE is a cornerstone for the operation of the Development Road. However, he also emphasized that the project is open for positive partnerships with all who are interested in contributing to this international developmental effort. He underscored that the global economy increasingly relies on key trade, manufacturing, and integration corridors, with the Development Road poised to be a significant player in these global networks.” a statement by PM’s media office said.

In addition to the trade benefits, the Prime Minister outlined plans for industrial cities along the route, with the first being in Al-Faw. These developments will "transform Iraq from a landlocked trade route to an open hub," enhancing the country’s maritime capabilities and increasing the significance of Al-Faw Grand Port.

Al-Sudani pointed out the importance of the project and Iraq’s emerging role “as a new key player in international shipping and transport, while also creating thousands of job opportunities.” and foster stronger public-private partnerships, despite the challenges faced in such collaborations.