Work is ongoing to finish0 on time, official says

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Transport / the General Company for Iraqi Ports confirmed that work is ongoing to finish the al-Faw port project on time.

The company's general manager, Farhan Muhaisin Al-Fartousi, said, "there is continuous and daily follow-up with our engineers in all worksites, and we are in constant contact and meetings with them."

"The port, when work begins, will change the global transport map, and will be one of the most important, strongest, and most modern ports in the region. It will connect the East with the West, support the state's treasury, and maximize its revenues."

The Great Port of Al-Faw is located in the Al-Faw Peninsula, south of Basra Governorate. The cost of the project is about 4.6 billion euros, and the port's estimated capacity is 99 million tons per year, to be one of the largest ports overlooking the Gulf and the tenth in the world.