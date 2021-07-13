Iraq makes a contract with a Chinese Company to work in Al-Faw

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Oil announced, on Tuesday, it made a contract with a Chinese company for an oil refinery with a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

The Ministry said in a brief statement, " the Chinese state-owned CNCEC will work in the Al-Faw investment refinery and will be responsible for constructing the Al-Faw strategic petrochemical complex."

The statement quoted Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail as saying, "This project is the largest investment project in the oil industry, specifically in the refining sector and petrochemical industries."

It’s noteworthy that China National Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (CNCEC) is a Chinese company in construction engineering and design, ranking 42nd among general contractors worldwide by revenue and 92nd among contractors by revenue from international projects (as for 2011).