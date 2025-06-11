PM Al-Sudani stresses Syria’s stability key to Iraq’s security

2025-06-11T15:47:26+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met on Wednesday with a delegation from the Islamic Shia Scholarly Authority in Syria, led by the cleric Adham Al-Khatib, to discuss developments in the country.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s media office, the meeting addressed the current situation in Syria and stressed support for reconciliation, peaceful coexistence, and social cohesion in the country.

Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of “Syria’s stability and its direct impact on Iraq’s national security,” condemning any actions that undermine its territorial integrity.

