PM Al-Sudani orders reforms after protests

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met on Wednesday with the chairman and members of the Truck Drivers’ Union to review their demands following recent protests at border crossings and checkpoints.

According to a statement from the PM’s Media Office, al-Sudani also reviewed recommendations from the Customs Reform Team formed under his orders. He instructed relevant ministries and agencies to adopt measures to facilitate truck passage and address key challenges facing the sector.

The measures include activating weighing stations nationwide with smart axle-based technology, authorizing the Border Ports Authority to block freight vehicles proven to have carried prohibited materials, and allowing trucks from the Kurdistan Region carrying locally produced goods to pass without sonar inspection.

Additional measures prohibit trucks from staying overnight in foreign trade exchange yards, require final delivery notes to be adopted as official documentation for freight, and authorize the Joint Operations Command to permit 24-hour movement on the Al-Nukhayb–International Highway.