Iraqi PM slams Israel's UN letter as a pretext for aggression

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani dismissed Israel's letter to the United Nations Security Council as a "pretext" for aggression against Iraq.

according to a statement from Al-Sudani's office, the Prime Minister chaired the 47th regular session of the Council of Ministers, where discussions focused on the latest domestic developments, key issues across various fields, and the progress of the government's priority programs.

"The message sent by the Zionist entity [Israel] to the UN Security Council represents a pretext and justification for aggression against Iraq," Al-Sudani said, accusing Israel of seeking to expand the war in the region.

Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's rejection of these threats, asserting that "decisions of war and peace are the prerogatives of the Iraqi state alone, and no external party has the right to usurp this authority." He emphasized Iraq's commitment to ending conflicts and providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

The Prime Minister also directed the National Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to monitor developments and reaffirm Iraq's stance.

Earlier today, the Iraqi government officially rejected the allegations made by Israel, accusing it of seeking to exploit the concept of “Unity of Fronts” to justify potential military aggression.

Notably, the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance promotes the "Unity of Fronts" strategy, which involves coordinating and consolidating efforts among various allied groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Palestine. This unified front aims to counter common adversaries, primarily Israel and the United States.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Sabhan Al-Mulla Jiyad, the political advisor to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, stated, "The letter is intended to provide a pretext for the international community in case any strike is carried out against Iraq."

"The Iraqi government's stance is clear in rejecting the use of Iraqi territory by armed factions to attack Israel. Similarly, it opposes any Israeli aggression against those factions on its soil," Jiyad added.

He revealed that "the Iraqi government will bring this matter to the Global Coalition. Considering that Iraq's air defense is not adequate to confront such a threat, the Coalition will be tasked with protecting the airspace in anticipation of any emergency.

Additionally, the American side will play a positive role in preventing any potential Israeli aggression against Iraq."

On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar held the Iraqi government responsible for "everything happening on its territory," emphasizing that Tel Aviv has the right to "self-defense."

"I sent a letter to the President of the UN Security Council, urging immediate action regarding the activities of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, which are using its territory to attack Israel."

Since October 7, 2023, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance (IRI), an umbrella organization encompassing all Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups including Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, has ramped up its support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, intensifying military actions against Israel, with strikes escalating as Israel’s offensive against Lebanon unfolded.