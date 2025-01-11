PM Al-Sudani eyes tourism as a cornerstone of Iraq’s non-oil economy

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting dedicated to presenting a package of planned tourism projects in Baghdad and other provinces.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s media office, “PM Al-Sudani highlighted that Iraq possesses abundant tourism potential, which can be transformed into a key pillar of the non-oil economy, given the available opportunities and the local demand for modern, environmentally friendly tourist facilities.”

The statement added that Al-Sudani “emphasized that tourism development is also a gateway to expanding attractions for international visitors.”

“He underlined the importance of seizing the opportunity presented by Baghdad’s selection as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2025 by constructing attractive tourist and recreational facilities, overcoming bureaucratic obstacles, and creating favorable conditions for foreign investment in the tourism sector,” as per the statement.

Al-Sudani “directed the concerned authorities to finalize the proposed tourism projects and present them as a unified package,” the statement noted, adding that, “He emphasized that developing this sector will contribute to strengthening and diversifying the national economy by activating key sectors, including tourism, which the government is keen to promote as part of its program.”

The statement clarified that “the meeting approved inviting a specialized Spanish company to collaborate on tourism development projects and to enhance the skills of Iraqi tourism professionals, ensuring they keep pace with global advancements in the sector.”

“The meeting also reviewed 21 proposed tourism projects, including hotels, resorts, sustainable forests, and entertainment cities and complexes in Baghdad and various provinces, with the necessary infrastructure and economic viability to ensure their success,” according to the statement.