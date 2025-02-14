Iraq gains UN tourism leadership role

Shafaq News/ Iraq was elected on Friday, as the deputy chair of the Middle East Committee at the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

In its official statement, the country’s tourism authority stated that Iraq secured the deputy chairmanship, during the 51st meeting of the committee, an event also attended by the Arab Ministers of Tourism as well as officials from several member states.

“This is a significant achievement for Iraq,” said Nasser Ghanem Murad, head of the Tourism Authority, who led the Iraqi delegation. “It reflects our growing presence on the regional tourism map and paves the way for stronger partnerships with our neighbors.”

The meeting also served as a platform to promote Iraq's tourism potential, as the country aims to attract $7 billion in tourism investments by 2025. The delegation held discussions with officials from several Arab countries to explore opportunities for cooperation and future projects in the tourism sector.

During the event, the Iraqi representatives distributed souvenirs to participants, including copies of the booklet "Baghdad: Arab Tourism Capital 2025", as well as carpets decorated with images of historical and archaeological sites, and medals bearing the logo of Baghdad as the Arab capital of culture and tourism.

Notably, Iraq is preparing to host several events marking Baghdad’s selection as the Arab Tourism Capital in 2025.