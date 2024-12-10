Baghdad named Arab Tourism Capital for 2025

Shafaq News/ Baghdad has been named the Arab Tourism Capital for 2025, Iraq's Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The designation was confirmed during the 27th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

The Ministry attributed the selection to Baghdad’s adherence to criteria such as “tourism management, infrastructure development, resource availability, cultural activities, environmental sustainability, health safety measures, and security stability.”

Bandar bin Fahd Al Fuhaid, president of the Arab Tourism Organization, extended his congratulations to Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and the Iraqi government for achieving this milestone.

“This selection seeks to promote intra-Arab tourism and highlight Baghdad’s cultural heritage,” Al Fuhaid said.

A formal ceremony inaugurating Baghdad as the Arab Tourism Capital is planned for early 2025. The event, organized in collaboration with Iraq’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, will be accompanied by various tourism initiatives aimed at bolstering Iraq’s profile on regional and international levels.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry credited the achievement to a collaborative effort involving the Prime Minister’s Office, Iraq’s diplomatic mission in Cairo, the Ministry of Culture, and other supporting entities.