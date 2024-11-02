PM Al-Sudani champions “Made in Iraq” initiative with inauguration of pharmaceutical plants

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated the Al-Mansour and Al-Mustaqbal pharmaceutical plants “as part of the government’s program to support the localization of the pharmaceutical industry and increasing self-sufficiency rates.”

During the inauguration, Al-Sudani affirmed the government’s commitment to “developing and expanding the local pharmaceutical industry to achieve pharmaceutical security through the localization of the industry and support for national products,” noting that contracts for locally produced medicines have tripled, a sign of progress in supporting national products.

Al-Sudani mentioned the importance of establishing the “Made in Iraq” concept as “a collective national goal, emphasizing the need to meet the requirements for all chronic disease treatments before mid-next year, as well as cancer treatments in collaboration with the private sector.”

The Al-Mansour plant, which resumed operations following government decisions to localize the pharmaceutical industry, features two production lines for therapeutic syrups with an annual capacity of 14 million bottles and two lines for tablets capable of producing 140 million pills annually. Additionally, it houses facilities for producing cancer treatment drugs, IV solutions, and eye drops.

Meanwhile, the Al-Mustaqbal plant is set to manufacture over 300 types of pharmaceuticals. It boasts an annual production capacity of 18 million bottles for IV solutions, 110 million ampoules, and 15 million containers of eye drops, enabling the production of more than 60 types of medications, including antibiotics. The plant will also produce anti-cancer drugs, with ongoing agreements to secure the necessary technology for over 12 different types of these medications.