PM Al-Sudani calls for action on Lebanon in call with Lebanese President

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on major international powers to take responsibility for violations in Lebanon and the direct targeting of civilians.

The PM’s office said Al-Sudani discussed developments in Lebanon with Aoun. He also “condemned the attacks targeting Lebanon by the Zionist occupation forces [Israeli forces], stressing Iraq’s firm position in supporting the Lebanese people.”

Earlier today, Lebanese media outlets reported that Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon killed 22 people and wounded 40, while Hezbollah targeted Israeli troops, vehicles, and settlements, using rockets and drones.

Since hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel resumed on March 2, Israeli strikes have killed more than 2,055 people and injured 6,588 others, including children and women, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.