Iraqi PM to Lebanese President: We back Lebanon’s sovereignty amid Israeli attacks

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Baghdad, marking his first official visit to Iraq after assuming office.

At a joint press conference, al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, and stability, pledging to advocate for the country during Iraq’s presidency of the Arab League, and rejected the ongoing Israeli violations of Lebanese territory.

“Iraq contributed $20M to the Arab Fund for Lebanon's reconstruction,” he added.

Al-Sudani also welcomed the formation of Lebanon’s new government as a crucial step toward restoring political order, identifying energy, telecommunications, trade, and private-sector development as “opportunities that can serve both.”

In turn, Aoun expressed appreciation for Iraq’s continued assistance, particularly during the recent Israeli war, highlighting joint security challenges, including counterterrorism, as a top priority.

Aoun further condemned Israel’s ongoing military campaign on Gaza as “inhumane” and called on the international community to act. “What is happening in Gaza is unacceptable. The global community must intervene immediately.”

Earlier today, the Lebanese president arrived at the Iraqi capital at the invitation of Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid. He is scheduled to meet with Rashid to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments, and ways to bolster cooperation between the two countries.