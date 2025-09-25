PM Al-Sudani accused of turning industrial project into political show

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi government is turning the newly launched “Babil, Iraq’s Industrial Capital” project into an electoral tool, a lawmaker said on Thursday, dismissing it as a ceremonial announcement without real backing for factories or industry.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the initiative on September 22 during a launch ceremony, noting that 54 Iraqi factories have already begun exporting to regional and international markets.

Independent MP Hussein al-Saabri, deputy head of the Parliamentary Economy & Investment Committee, told Shafaq News the project carries weight “in theory,” especially as Babil hosts several strategic plants, but described the move as “symbolic and celebratory, lacking the substance of a national project to support industry.”

Al-Saabri argued that the private sector carries the real burden, with investors preparing infrastructure and securing electricity and water for factories at their own expense, while government approvals often take one to two years. In his view, the announcement was “more of an electoral message than a realistic development plan.”

During remarks at the National Employee Appreciation Day ceremony, al-Sudani defended his government’s record, saying achievements under the current administration “are far greater than what some attempt to downplay.”

Iraq, he added, has gained the confidence of international financial institutions, with global banks entering the country’s banking sector and Iraq establishing links with major financial entities. He reaffirmed that the government’s evaluation of progress is professional, includes oversight of delays, and holds institutions accountable for underperformance.