Iraqi cabinet to alleviate Basra water crisis, extends Kurdistan funding

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraq’s cabinet held its 33rd regular session, chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, reviewing the country’s overall situation and approving a series of decisions across financial and infrastructure sectors.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, the cabinet agreed in principle to extend funding for June salaries of public employees in the Kurdistan Region, continuing measures tied to revenue and oil transfers mandated under the 2023–2025 Federal Budget Law.

The ministers also gave initial approval to Iraq’s National Plan for International Humanitarian Law, drafted by the permanent national committee, framing it as a comprehensive strategy to implement humanitarian law principles domestically and enhance Iraq’s standing before the international community.

The Council further approved allocating 2 billion dinars ($1.4M) from the Ministry of Finance to Basra’s Water Directorate for the period July 1 to December 31, 2025, to ease the financial burden on residents who are forced to purchase potable water due to high salinity.

Additionally, the Ministry of Electricity received authorization to sign an annex with China’s SEPCOIII company for the dry gas pipeline feeding the Anbar combined-cycle power station, extending the line 250 km from Akkas field to station T1.

The cabinet also approved a series of adjustments to revive stalled projects, including higher allocations for key roadworks, hospital supervision contracts, and youth centers, as well as electricity and transmission upgrades in Basra and Zurbatiya, and renovation studies for the Ministry of Planning.