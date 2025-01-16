PM Al-Sudani: Iraq committed to regional stability through balanced diplomacy

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to fostering stability and de-escalation in the region through its balanced diplomatic ties, particularly with Iran and the United States.

Al-Sudani made the remarks during a dialogue seminar, on Wednesday, with a group of researchers, academics, and experts organized by the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) in London, as part of his official visit to the United Kingdom.

In his address, Al-Sudani outlined his government’s agenda to implement “comprehensive reforms” targeting development, services, and infrastructure to rebuild Iraq and enhance citizens’ quality of life.

He emphasized key initiatives, including anti-corruption efforts and financial and banking system reforms, aimed at creating a more conducive environment for business and investment.

“The government is committed to strengthening the private sector as a driver of economic growth,” Al-Sudani stated, highlighting the importance of fostering genuine public-private partnerships to achieve Iraq’s developmental goals.

The Prime Minister underscored Iraq’s approach to foreign relations, emphasizing the prioritization of national interests and the pursuit of partnerships based on mutual respect and shared benefits. “Iraq’s sovereignty and the welfare of its people are non-negotiable,” he affirmed.

Highlighting Iraq’s central role in the region, Al-Sudani reiterated the country’s commitment to supporting stability and reducing tensions through balanced relations, particularly with Tehran and Washington.

He called for coordinated efforts to maintain security in the region, including support for Syria’s unity, stabilization in Lebanon, and promoting calm in Palestinian territories.