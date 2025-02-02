Ousted Dhi Qar Governor denies leaked audio, claims It’s fabricated

Shafaq News/ The ousted governor of Dhi Qar, Murtada Al-Ibrahimi, on Sunday, denied the authenticity of an audio recording attributed to him that was circulated on social media, calling it "fabricated" and accusing others of attempting to sow division.

In a statement, Al-Ibrahimi stated that the purpose of the leaked audio was "clear" to destabilize security, disrupt the local government’s relations with the Coordination Framework leaders, and create a rift.

The leaked audio, allegedly recorded by Al-Ibrahimi, contained remarks where he claimed that his replacement would be none other than himself, referencing the leader of the Hikma Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim, to which he belongs.

The audio also contained attacks on Nouri Al-Maliki, the leader of the State of Law Coalition, calling him a "senile" figure whose statements were no longer taken seriously. Additionally, the recording mentioned the administrative judiciary, claiming it was controlled by the "Hikma Movement."

The Dhi Qar Provincial Council had voted in mid-January to dismiss Al-Ibrahimi from his post.

In November 2024, Dhi Qar’s parliamentary representatives called on Ammar Al-Hakim, leader of the Hikma Movement, to replace Al-Ibrahimi due to his "unilateral decision-making and lack of cooperation with lawmakers."

Al-Hakim visited Dhi Qar late last month, meeting with political and tribal leaders and also visiting Al-Ibrahimi’s residence in the town of Sayid Dakhil, east of the province.