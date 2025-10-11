Only two US bases to stay in Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Two advisory US bases will remain in Iraq, sources said on Saturday, as the withdrawal of American forces continues on schedule under the bilateral security agreement with Washington.

The sources told Shafaq News that the two remaining bases will be located in Altun Kupri, a town linking Kirkuk and Erbil, and in Harir, near Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, adding that both sites will host dozens of military advisers tasked with training and coordination support "as needed." However, the exact number of advisers “has yet to be finalized but will remain within the agreed framework.”

Under the 2022 Baghdad–Washington agreement, all US combat troops will depart by September 2026. Global Coalition personnel — once numbering about 2,000 — will be reduced to fewer than 500, primarily stationed in Erbil, with others redeployed to Kuwait.

Baghdad described the transition as a “restoration of sovereignty” while preserving security and intelligence cooperation with Washington. Iran-aligned factions have hailed it as a “resistance victory,” whereas Kurdish officials backed a limited US presence to help counter ISIS threats in northern Iraq.

