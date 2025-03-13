Oil boom at Jambur: Output doubles

Shafaq News/ A joint Iraqi-Italian oil team increased crude output at the Jambur oilfield to 20,000 barrels per day (bpd), a source at North Oil Company said on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that the trial operation of the wet oil station at the Jambur North field in cooperation with Italy's Mandressi company is set to take place in the coming weeks. The increase was attributed to the “crucial role played by North Oil Company’s engineering and technical teams in enhancing national output and supporting sustainable development of Iraq’s oilfields.”

The field’s output has doubled from 10,000 bpd to 20,000 bpd, which in turn will lead to higher associated gas production. This increase is expected to support Iraq’s power grid by supplying additional gas for electricity generation, the source pointed out.

British BP will invest about $25 billion to redevelop four oil and gas fields in Iraq's Kirkuk, including the Jambur field.