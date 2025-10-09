No deal in Nineveh: Mosul mayor vote pushed again

Shafaq News – Nineveh

On Thursday, the Nineveh Provincial Council postponed Mosul’s mayor election due to disagreements among political blocs.

In a press conference, Council Member Somaya Ghanem al-Khabouri said that the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada) decided to nominate Mohammed al-Agha for the post based on his integrity and competence, stressing that “the current stage does not allow for political bargaining, especially amid an electoral atmosphere.”

The remarks came after the Nineveh Provincial Council held a regular session to discuss several issues, including filling the long-vacant Mosul mayor’s post, which has remained unoccupied for more than two years.

