Nineveh Council reviews $30M social benefit project amid disputes

Shafaq News/ The Chairman of the Energy Committee in Nineveh Provincial Council, Ahmed Al-Abed Rabbo, highlighted, on Wednesday, the economic significance of the social benefit project, which was discussed in the council session on Tuesday after a three-month halt due to disputes over the appointment and replacement of administrative unit heads.

Al-Abed Rabbo told Shafaq News Agency that "the social benefit project, discussed in yesterday's session, has great economic and social importance for the people of the governorate, which is why the previously boycotting blocs (the Unified Nineveh Bloc and the Kurdistan Democratic Party Bloc) participated in the session."

He explained that "the social benefit project involves allocating funds from the revenues of the Najma and Qayyarah oil fields, located south of Mosul, amounting to $30 million over the next three years, at $10 million annually. These funds will be allocated to the health and education sectors, aiming to have a positive impact on the development of these crucial sectors."

On Tuesday, the Nineveh Provincial Council held its first session after a nearly three-month boycott and disruption of its work, following disagreements over the appointment of administrative unit heads.

The session followed the decision of the Unified Nineveh Bloc and the Kurdistan Democratic Party to end their boycott of "service" sessions, despite ongoing political disputes within the council.

Although both blocs attended the session, members from both confirmed that disagreements regarding the administrative unit heads remain unresolved.