Muqtada al-Sadr warns Iraqi government against engaging in "two-state solution"

Shafaq News/ Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, has warned the Iraqi government against participating in the "two-state solution" initiative, asserting that Palestine represents the only legitimate state.

On X, al-Sadr stated, "As followers of Muhammad and Ali (peace be upon them), our position is clear: there is only one state with its capital in Al-Quds (Jerusalem), and no second state to negotiate or establish."

Al-Sadr emphasized that "Palestine, from the river to the sea, is Arab, and the Zionists are merely occupying terrorists, including the settlers. We will not recognize British or Western agreements."

He further stated that if "the Iraqi government intervenes, it will be subject to criminal law," urging Saudi Arabia and all Arab and Islamic nations to refrain from recognizing the "Zionist entity." He concluded, "This is our hope; otherwise, there will be no time for regrets."

Israel continues its war on Gaza, killing more than 44,081 people, the majority of whom are children and women, and injuring over 100,000, while 10,000 remain missing.