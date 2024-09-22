Muqtada al-Sadr calls for reducing US diplomatic presence and boycotting Israel-normalizing nations

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the leader of the Sadrist Movement Muqtada al-Sadr called on the Iraqi Parliament to reduce American diplomatic representation in the country, emphasizing the need for Arab and Islamic nations to boycott countries that have normalized relations with Israel.

Al-Sadr stated, "Israel was established based on Jewish religious extremism, a privilege denied to other religions. It has shamelessly displaced the people of Palestine and violated international laws, customs, and even religious decrees."

He added, "Israel has consistently rejected rulings from international courts and defied humanitarian laws without facing any deterrents. If another country had committed such actions, the world would have reacted differently. Israel boasts of being one of the greatest democratic nations and a champion of freedom, yet it suppresses all ethnicities, religions, and races, placing them below the level of its Jewish citizens."

Al-Sadr further highlighted that Israel "has imprisoned thousands in Gaza and deprived them of basic rights to a dignified life without any remorse. If another government acted similarly, it would be labeled as oppressive and dictatorial. Israel attacks other countries with airstrikes and intrusions, meddling in their affairs with blatant international support, while any other nation doing the same would face harsh consequences."

He stressed that "Israel openly opposes any government or nation it chooses without repercussions, while any country opposing another faces dire consequences. Shame on the United States for supporting these Zionist actions in Palestine, Lebanon, and beyond."

Al-Sadr called on both the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to take a firm stand. He urged them to criminalize dealings with Israel and impose isolation on any Arab or Islamic country that has normalized or intends to normalize relations with the Zionist entity. He also emphasized the need to neutralize American interventions by limiting US interference in Arab and Islamic countries, reducing economic ties, and calling for unified Arab-Islamic governmental action to push for international resolutions from the United Nations or Security Council against Israel.

Regarding Iraq, al-Sadr concluded his statement by calling on the Iraqi Parliament to issue a legislative decision to peacefully reduce American diplomatic representation in Iraq as an initial step. He stressed that if the Iraqi government does not implement this, then Parliament, as the representative of the Iraqi people, should do so, and he is "prepared to support this decision on a popular level."