Mohammed Al-Halbousi slams Supreme Court over Amnesty Law suspension

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, former Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi strongly rejected the Federal Supreme Court’s decision to suspend the implementation of the General Amnesty Law.

In a statement, Al-Halbousi accused the Federal Court “of interference in legislation, disregarding laws and issuing an unjust ruling against the innocent and wrongfully accused.”

Vowing to challenge the court’s decision, he declared, “We call for massive protests to shake the pillars of injustice and reject the authority of Judge Jassim Al-Amiri’s court over state institutions.”

Al-Halbousi urged for escalatory measures, advocating for a comprehensive and total boycott of institutions and activities “that do not respect the will of the people and the agreements among its components.”

Earlier today, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in the country, suspended the implementation of three recently passed laws: the Personal Status Law, the General Amnesty Law, and the Property Restitution Law.

The ruling followed an appeal filed by several members of parliament, challenging the legality of the parliamentary leadership’s decision to vote on all three laws as a package rather than individually.