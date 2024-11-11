Source: Disagreements over controversial laws delay Iraq's Parliamentary sessions, MP says

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi MP Jawad Al-Yasari explained why parliamentary sessions have not been held since the legislative term was extended by a month.

The Iraqi Parliament’s presidency had earlier decided to extend the legislative term by 30 days starting November 9 to address contentious laws that had been delayed during the previous vacancy of the Speaker's position.

Al-Yasari told Shafaq News Agency, "The Parliament extended its legislative term to pass controversial laws, including the Property Restitution Law linked to decisions of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council, the Personal Status Law, and the General Amnesty Law, which were previously postponed due to political conflict."

"Disagreements over these laws continue, which is why the Parliament’s presidency has not scheduled any sessions,” he added. “The presidency aims to reach an agreement among blocs and parties before setting a session date and announcing the agenda, a process that may take more time to achieve mutual understanding."

General Amnesty Law: Sunni Demand

The General Amnesty Law, first enacted in 2008, has become a focal point of Sunni political demands for national reconciliation. The 2016 revision aimed to increase Sunni inclusion in Iraq’s political framework but faced resistance from Shia factions, concerned it could enable the release of convicted terrorists.

Proposed amendments now exclude individuals convicted of terrorism and serious crimes, seeking compromise. However, the law remains divisive, as Shia leaders prioritize national security, while Sunni representatives view it as critical for peace and political balance.

Personal Status Law: Shia Demand

The Personal Status Law originally passed in 1959, is a legal flashpoint as proposed amendments allow Iraqis to choose religious laws for personal status matters. Critics argue this shift risks eroding progress on women's rights, potentially allowing child marriages and weakening custody laws. While Shia supporters claim it’s constitutional, civil activists warn it could hinder gender equality.

Property Restitution Law: Kurdish Demand

The Property Restitution Law, championed by Kurdish factions, seeks to restore lands seized from Kurds and Turkmen during the Baathist era, aiming to address historical injustices in areas like Kirkuk. While the law has garnered some support, ethnic tensions persist, as Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmen view land redistribution through competing group interests. Resolving these disputes could promote justice, but factional divides have prolonged delays, reflecting Iraq's broader struggle with ethnic and sectarian balance.