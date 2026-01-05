Minority lawmakers occupy Iraq's parliament secretary posts

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Two Iraqi lawmakers —Ivan Faiq Jabro, an independent MP elected under the Christian quota, and Kolsel Muhammad of the Unified Iraqi Turkmen Front— assumed their roles as parliamentary secretaries during Monday’s session, a source told Shafaq News.

The parliament’s presidency has not yet issued an official decision confirming the election of the two secretaries.

Under Iraq’s parliamentary bylaws, secretaries are responsible for overseeing the conduct of daily sessions, ensuring adherence to procedural rules, and recording debates and voting outcomes.

This development follows the first session of the newly elected Iraqi Parliament on December 29, during which Haibet Al-Halbousi was chosen as speaker alongside two deputies. According to the constitutional timetable, parliament must elect a new president within 30 days, after which the president is required to appoint a prime minister-designate within 15 days. The nominee then has 30 days to form a cabinet.

Read more: Iraq begins 90-day countdown to form government as political fault lines re-emerge