Leader Barzani emphasizes Iraq, regional interests in discussion on US-led Coalition forces

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani stressed the importance of considering the interests of Iraq and the broader region when deliberating the presence of the US-led Global Coalition forces in the country.

This statement was made during Barzani's meeting in Baghdad with a joint delegation of ambassadors from eight Arab countries, including the ambassadors of Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, and the chargé d'affaires of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, according to a statement from Barzani's office.

During the meeting, Barzani provided the visiting delegation with an overview of Iraq's political situation, the reasons behind his visit to Baghdad, and his discussions with political parties. He highlighted the emergence of positive developments in Iraq's political landscape, which he believes can foster constructive outcomes to resolve disputes and eliminate obstacles and tensions, thereby contributing to the stability of Iraq and the region.

Barzani also addressed the issue of the Global Coalition's presence in Iraq, emphasizing the need to establish its framework through national agreement and consensus, ensuring that the interests of Iraq and the region are taken into account.

For their part, the Arab ambassadors expressed hope that Barzani's visit to Baghdad would bring about positive changes and stability in Iraq.

They reaffirmed their countries' full support for Iraq in efforts to enhance security, stability, the well-being of Iraqi citizens, and the resolution of political disputes in the country.