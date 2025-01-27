Kirkuk to embrace clean energy, three companies to build two power plants in Hawija

Shafaq News/ A two two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 500 megawatts are set to be established in Kirkuk Governorate, in a step that address a significant portion of the electricity shortage in the region.

Mufaq Nouri, the director of Rashad sub-district in the governorate, told Shafaq News that three companies will implement the project: the Emirati Al-Masdar, the French Total, and the Chinese Iwan. According to Nouri, the Rashad plant will produce 250 megawatts, as will the Tal Al-Dahab plant in the Hawija district southwest of Kirkuk. "Both plants will rely on solar panels as part of the Ministry of Electricity's projects," he added.

Leila Abdulhadi Ali, head of the Renewable Energy Committee for the northern region, visited the sites of the two plants today to conduct the necessary spatial inspections.

Nouri explained that Hatim Al-Asi donated the land for the construction of the Rashad plant, which will produce electricity specifically for Kirkuk. It will be connected to the 132 kV line, then to the 33 kV line, and finally to the 11 kV transformer.

He emphasized that "Kirkuk is one of the first provinces to implement these projects. The Tal Al-Dahab plant is expected to be operational in about a month, and the Rashad plant is in the process of being awarded to companies after completing all necessary surveys."

He noted that these projects are part of the Iraqi government's efforts to rely on clean, renewable energy and reduce dependence on gas-fired plants.

Nouri also highlighted that "these plants will be investment projects for electricity generation, with power sold to the Ministry of Electricity at a rate of $65 per megawatt. This will contribute significantly to alleviating the electricity crisis in Kirkuk and across Iraq."