Kirkuk moves forward on Article 140 compensation cases

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Article 140 Committee in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, reported significant progress in resolving compensation claims for displaced individuals and newcomers, supported by financial allocations from Baghdad.

Hardi Khodr, Director of the Article 140 Committee in Kirkuk, told Shafaq News that “approximately 2,500 displaced individuals and 2,000 newcomers are set to receive payments as part of the government's annual 100 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $76.7 million) allocation for these cases.”

“During 2023 and 2024, the committee processed 2,969 compensation claims for newcomers and 1,699 claims for displaced Kurds,” Khodr noted, highlighting the committee’s achievements. “Currently, 5,728 claims for displaced individuals and 3,931 claims for newcomers are updated and ready for disbursement.”

He explained that the Supreme Article 140 Committee in Baghdad oversees the budget and ensures the proper allocation of funds. “The committee streamlines the application process for eligible individuals and forwards cases to the central office, where financial entitlements are issued through official checks,” Khodr added.

Notably, Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution seeks to address demographic changes imposed by Saddam Hussein’s regime, which displaced original inhabitants—predominantly Kurds—and replaced them with Arab newcomers as part of an Arabization campaign.

The Article outlines a three-phase process: reversing demographic changes, conducting a population census, and holding a referendum for residents to decide whether to join the Kurdistan Region or remain under Baghdad’s administration.

Although implementation was initially set to conclude by the end of 2007, political and security challenges delayed the process. In 2019, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court ruled that Article 140 remains valid and enforceable until its objectives are fully achieved.