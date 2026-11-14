Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk Provincial Council Chairman Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hafiz on Saturday reaffirmed the province's commitment to rotating the governor's post among its ethnic components, adding that the political parties behind the power-sharing agreement would determine when the Arab component gets its turn to assume the position.

Speaking at a press conference, Al-Hafiz described the appointment of new Governor Qahtan Al-Wandawi as a step toward implementing the political agreement that paved the way for the formation of Kirkuk's local government. The province is home to Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen.

He recalled that the arrangement began with the appointment of Rebwar Taha, representing the Kurdish component, followed by Samaan Agha, a Sunni Turkmen, before the post passed to Al-Wandawi, also a Turkmen.

Regarding the Arab component's turn, Al-Hafiz said the political parties that brokered the current agreement would determine when the position should pass to it, in line with the understandings reached between them.

Earlier today, Kirkuk Provincial Council accepted Agha's resignation and voted by a majority to appoint Al-Wandawi as the province's new governor.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Kirkuk, a city of oil, culture, and conflict