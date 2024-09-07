Kirkuk Governor appoints faculty member as his Deputy

Shafaq News/ Kirkuk Governor Ribwar Taha has nominated Jaafar Abbas Karim, a faculty member at the Kirkuk Technical Institute, for the position of Deputy Governor for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

According to an official document from the Kirkuk Governor's Office, the decision was made "in the interest of public welfare and under Provincial Law No. 21 of 2008."

On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani convened a meeting with key political leaders to address ongoing disputes over the formation of the local government in Kirkuk, a source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News Agency.

The source told our Agency, "The discussion focused on several issues concerning Kirkuk, including the recent formation of the local government and the exclusion of certain political blocs such as the KDP, the Iraqi Turkmen Front, and the Sovereignty Alliance(Al-Siyada) from participating in this government." The source did not provide further details on the outcome of the meeting.

On August 26, Kirkuk Governor Ribwar Taha called on the Iraqi Turkmen Front, the KDP, and certain Arab factions to end their boycott and join the provincial Council and his government, which he insists is legally constituted.

It is noteworthy that the Sovereignty Party in Kirkuk, along with the KDP and Turkmen groups, boycotted the first meeting of the Council, protesting against the election process for the governor and council chairman, which took place at the Al-Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad without their participation, claiming it breached legal procedures.