Kirkuk Governor accuses previous administration of corruption in contracting

Shafaq News/ Kirkuk Governor Ribwar Taha Mustafa accused the former provincial administration of “embezzling substantial funds” from contractors to facilitate project approvals.

In a press briefing, Mustafa stated, "The former administration in Kirkuk imposed fees on contractors to award them projects," adding that they "took enormous sums of money in exchange for assigning projects to companies and contractors."

Mustafa noted that "dozens of contractors confessed to me that they were paying percentages to officials in the former administration for project approvals," vowing, "We aim to make Kirkuk a model among other provinces and are committed to correcting the mistakes made by the previous administration, which failed to adequately serve the residents of Kirkuk."

"Kirkuk and its people deserve everything good and special, and we will not accept any project that does not meet the specified criteria." Mustafa reiterated.