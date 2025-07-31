Kirkuk Fatwa Council: Silence on Gaza is betrayal

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Silence in the face of Israel’s assault on Gaza amounts to complicity, Iraq's Kirkuk Fatwa Council said on Thursday, urging immediate and active support for Palestinians.

In a statement, the Council—a local Islamic authority made up of clerics and scholars who issue rulings on moral, social, and political issues—called on journalists, rights advocates, unions, and humanitarian groups to move beyond condemnation and join sustained solidarity efforts. It proposed weekly demonstrations and public campaigns until the blockade is lifted and Israeli attacks stop.

The Council stressed the need for coordinated media advocacy, financial donations, and legal action, urging Arab and Islamic governments to apply diplomatic, political, and economic pressure to halt the violence.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Council President Sheikh Rashid Kakay Bera described support for Gaza as both a religious and moral obligation. “Standing idle is no different from aiding the injustice inflicted on innocent civilians."

The appeal comes as Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe worsens. According to the Health Ministry, more than 60,000 people have been killed, 146,000 wounded, and over 11,000 remain missing since the war began.

Following the collapse of the March 18 ceasefire, renewed Israeli attacks have left 8,867 people dead and 33,829 injured.