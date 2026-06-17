Kataib Hezbollah’s Al-Hamidawi: Conflict not over despite US-Iran agreement

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The conflict has not ended despite the recent agreement between the United States and Iran, the Secretary-General of Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades (Kataib Hezbollah), Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi, stated on Wednesday, warning that "more dangerous and intense phases" lie ahead.

In a statement, Al-Hamidawi said another round of war has concluded, “and we emerged from it with a clear victory.”

The group must remain prepared for any developments, he noted, adding that its members would continue to maintain their weapons and readiness. “The struggle extends beyond the current political developments.”

Al-Hamidawi also rejected calls for reconciliation with “those who supported Israel,” saying that any notion of turning a "new page" would not alter the group's position.

Earlier, Kataib Hezbollah reaffirmed that “Iraq's main armed resistance factions do not intend to surrender their weapons,” despite growing political momentum behind a government-backed effort to bring all arms under state control.

Read more: Iraq to place armed factions' weapons under state control