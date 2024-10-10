Kataib Hezbollah renews threat of energy war

Shafaq News/ Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi armed faction, renewed, on Thursday, its threat to deprive the world of millions of barrels of oil per day in the event of an energy war.

Abu Ali al-Askari, the Security official of Kataib Hezbollah movement wrote a post on X, “We reiterate that any targeting against our country Iraq, or the use of its land and skies to target the Islamic Republic [of Iran,] Kata'ib Hezbollah's response will not be limited to the Zionist entity, but will hit America's bases, camps and interests in Iraq and the region.”

“In principle, we do not start an energy war, but if it starts, the world will lose 12 million barrels of oil per day, and this is what we will take care of with Almighty God's help. As for what the Yemeni brothers will do in Bab Al-Mandab Strait, as well as what the Iranian brothers will do in Hormuz Strait, God knows best.”

Al-Askari pointed out that “this war has distinguished the malicious from the good, and clearly revealed who are the soldiers of Satan and who are the soldiers of the Merciful ... We have named malicious regimes as identified by the Secretary-General in his recent statement, the Sisi regime, the Jordanian regime, the Saudi entity with its Wahhabi institutions and the UAE regime, and we add to this malicious list the so-called (London Shiites and Iraqi and Arab liberals).”

Kata'ib Hezbollah is an Iraqi paramilitary group that is a part of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The group fought against Coalition forces during the Iraq War (2003–11). It has also been active in the War in Iraq (2013–2017), and the Syrian war.

The group was commanded by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis until he was killed in a US drone attack in 2020. Thereafter, Abdul Aziz al-Muhammadawi (Abu Fadak) became the new leader of the PMF. The group acts as part of the Axis of Resistance which includes Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhadaa, Asia’b Ahl Al-Haq, Hezbollah Al Nujabaa, Kataib Al-Imam Ali, the Lebanese Hezbollah, Ansarallah (Houthis), Fatemyoun from Afghanistan, and Zainabiyoun from Pakistan.

The US designated the group as a terrorist organization in 2009.