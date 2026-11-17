Shafaq News- Babil

Kataib Hezbollah senior official Abu Talib Al-Saeedi on Tuesday ruled out an armed confrontation with Iraqi security forces over Jurf Al-Sakhr, an area south of Baghdad under the Iranian-backed armed group's control, amid a dispute with the government over alleged oil smuggling.

Speaking at a press conference, Al-Saeedi described the prospect of fighting government forces as a “distant dream” and accused a committee appointed by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi of falsifying findings about oil-refining facilities in Jurf Al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr.

He maintained that the facilities were abandoned, rudimentary refineries used during crises to process purchased crude oil into kerosene for electricity generators and heavy machinery. According to Al-Saeedi, the sites lie approximately five kilometers from three oil pipelines, while investigators had unrestricted access throughout the area.

Al-Saeedi also called the government's statements about the inspection “provocative,” described the dispute as politically motivated, and stressed that Kataib Hezbollah had never held a government position.

The remarks followed Saturday's announcement that an official investigation had identified oil-smuggling operations and refining facilities in Jurf Al-Sakhr, prompting Al-Zaidi to dismiss nine senior security and administrative officials in Babil province and order suspects referred to the judiciary.

On Sunday, the group accused Baghdad of using the allegations to pressure it into surrendering its weapons, while government and political sources told Shafaq News that Al-Zaidi had set an end-of-week deadline for Kataib Hezbollah to transfer security control of the area to government forces, with the possible deployment of Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) units if mediation failed.

Meanwhile, a political source told Shafaq News on Tuesday that Iranian Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani had arrived in Iraq on an urgent mission from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to prevent the standoff from escalating into armed conflict, particularly over the deadline for handing over the area.

Read more: Why Jurf al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control