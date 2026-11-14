Shafaq News- Babil

Babil Governor Ali Turki al-Jamali said on Saturday that four service projects had been referred for implementation in the city of Hilla, days after submitting his resignation amid an investigation into oil smuggling from Jurf al-Sakhr (Jurf al-Nasr), a district in the province.

Speaking at a news conference at the Babil Tourist Resort, al-Jamali outlined the projects, which include road paving, public park rehabilitation, and sewage works in several parts of the city.

Last Thursday, al-Jamali submitted his resignation, two days after denying reports of oil smuggling from Jurf al-Sakhr.

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The following day, the Babil Governorate's media office confirmed that al-Jamali was continuing his administrative and field duties. It also released a video showing him inspecting projects and assessing the needs of several areas across the province, but did not clarify whether his resignation had been accepted or withdrawn.